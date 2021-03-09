Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) COO Sells 10,244 Shares of Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $17.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $706.04. 772,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $707.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $708.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams’s stock is set to split on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,163,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $21,375,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

