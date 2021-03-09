Insider Selling: The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,100,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Western Union by 32.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107,647 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 405.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the period.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
