Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.29

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.29 and last traded at C$18.26, with a volume of 1448321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPL shares. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit