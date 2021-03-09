Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.96

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.96 and last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 4782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $271,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,833,987.00. Insiders sold 1,343,980 shares of company stock worth $89,795,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

