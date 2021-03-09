Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $6.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,429 shares of company stock worth $3,983,866 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $919,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.56. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

