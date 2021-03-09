Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Inventiva stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27.
Inventiva Company Profile
