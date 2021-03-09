Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Inventiva stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.