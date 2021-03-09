Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $137.07 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.18.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

