Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO):

3/4/2021 – Fortress Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

3/3/2021 – Fortress Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

2/26/2021 – Fortress Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Fortress Biotech had its price target raised by analysts at Dawson James from $16.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Fortress Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

1/19/2021 – Fortress Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,789. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 584.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 567,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

