Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ASOS (ASC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ASOS (LON: ASC):

3/9/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – ASOS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – ASOS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/11/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – ASOS was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,000 ($52.26).

2/4/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – ASOS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/28/2021 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ASOS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/13/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 6,650 ($86.88) price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASOS stock traded up GBX 228 ($2.98) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,458 ($71.31). The stock had a trading volume of 153,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,164.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,897.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The company has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 43.46. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,844 ($76.35).

Get ASOS Plc alerts:

In other news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.