Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,126 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the average daily volume of 81 put options.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRWD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,216,710 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,377,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.