IOST Trading 14.6% Higher This Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. IOST has a total market cap of $747.42 million and $294.88 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOST has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00785508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00027441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00030628 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

