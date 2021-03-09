Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $34.47. Approximately 2,094,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,377,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,786,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,895,000 after buying an additional 573,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

