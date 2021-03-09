IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce sales of $326.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $320.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.60 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $249.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $197.51 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.94.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,785 shares of company stock worth $16,503,418. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.