IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.41 Million

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce sales of $326.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $320.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.60 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $249.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $197.51 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.94.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,785 shares of company stock worth $16,503,418. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit