iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Down 8.5% on Analyst Downgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares traded down 8.5% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $252.00 to $195.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as low as $125.56 and last traded at $127.00. 928,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 682,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.75.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.54.
In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,762.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $9,243,750. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.23.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
