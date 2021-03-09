iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Down 8.5% on Analyst Downgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares traded down 8.5% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $252.00 to $195.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as low as $125.56 and last traded at $127.00. 928,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 682,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.75.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.54.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,762.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $9,243,750. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.