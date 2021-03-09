iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $219.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

