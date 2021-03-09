iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Lowered by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,026 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.89% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $103,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,204,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,031,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $3.62 on Monday, hitting $300.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,527. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

