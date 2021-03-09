iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWN)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,372 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the typical volume of 3,704 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $160.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $161.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

