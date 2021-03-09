Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce $31.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.05 million. Iteris posted sales of $30.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $116.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.47 million to $116.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $129.27 million to $141.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%.

ITI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Iteris by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 649,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,858. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $274.83 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.81.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

