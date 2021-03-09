Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

ITRM opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $169.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $57,337.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,831.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 33,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $58,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock valued at $26,163,749. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

