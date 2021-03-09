Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates makes up about 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $38,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $151.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.21.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

