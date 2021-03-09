Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $184.56 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings

Analyst Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit