Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $184.56 Average PT from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

