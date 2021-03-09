JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,183,000 after buying an additional 167,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $366,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,680,000 after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,954,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,752,000 after purchasing an additional 415,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,433,000 after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

