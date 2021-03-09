JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “
Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,183,000 after buying an additional 167,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $366,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,680,000 after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,954,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,752,000 after purchasing an additional 415,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,433,000 after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
