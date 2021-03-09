Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Shares of ROST opened at $120.37 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $123.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 143.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $443,766,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 1,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,437 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,897,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

