Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Profound Medical Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Profound Medical in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE:PRN opened at C$27.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$554.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of C$9.51 and a 12-month high of C$36.73. The company has a current ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

