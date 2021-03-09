Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,426. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $186.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,196,000 after buying an additional 96,569 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $4,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

