Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.33.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.
Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,426. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $186.18.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,196,000 after buying an additional 96,569 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $4,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
