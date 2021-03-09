JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 257,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,827,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 302,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $152.86. The stock had a trading volume of 571,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,702,581. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $155.46. The stock has a market cap of $466.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day moving average of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

