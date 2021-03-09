Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,357. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $838.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kadmon by 6,778.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,934,000 after buying an additional 2,035,854 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 1,824,321 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 1,453,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after buying an additional 1,388,063 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

