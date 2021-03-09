Kemacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $39,299.44 and $10.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00028950 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000798 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000056 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

