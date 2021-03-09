Kevin Beatty Acquires 16 Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty acquired 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 917 ($11.98) per share, with a total value of £146.72 ($191.69).

Kevin Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Kevin Beatty acquired 19 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 792 ($10.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.60).

LON:DMGT traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 911 ($11.90). 102,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 834.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 738.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 807.14 ($10.55).

About Daily Mail and General Trust

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

