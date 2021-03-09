Kevin Beatty Acquires 16 Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty acquired 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 917 ($11.98) per share, with a total value of £146.72 ($191.69).
Kevin Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 8th, Kevin Beatty acquired 19 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 792 ($10.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.60).
LON:DMGT traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 911 ($11.90). 102,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 834.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 738.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22.
About Daily Mail and General Trust
Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.
