Kevin Beatty Acquires 16 Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty acquired 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 917 ($11.98) per share, with a total value of £146.72 ($191.69).

Kevin Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 8th, Kevin Beatty acquired 19 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 792 ($10.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.60).

LON:DMGT traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 911 ($11.90). 102,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 834.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 738.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 807.14 ($10.55).

About Daily Mail and General Trust

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit