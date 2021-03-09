KeyCorp Raises Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target to $33.00

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exagen from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Exagen alerts:

Shares of XGN stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. Exagen has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $258.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77.

In other news, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,386.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 287,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,011 over the last ninety days. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.