Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.11.

KRP stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $640.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.