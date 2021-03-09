Knight-Swift Transportation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,155 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,624% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 163,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 54,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $52,036,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 236,440 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

