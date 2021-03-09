Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $116.59 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.35. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,580,981.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 132.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Analyst Recommendations for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit