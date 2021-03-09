Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $116.59 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.35. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,580,981.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 132.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

