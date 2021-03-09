Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Philips shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company’s 2021 top line is expected to be negatively impacted by lower Connected Care sales. Moreover, uncertainty related to COVID-19 remains a concern. Nevertheless, Philips benefits from strong demand for patient monitors, hospital ventilators, radiology informatics, computed tomography, X-ray and portable ultrasound systems. Increased interest in telehealth solutions like tele-ICU, tele-radiology, tele-pathology, tele-dentistry services, which help virtual working and collaboration of healthcare professionals, bode well for Philips. Moreover, a widening product portfolio and an expanding partner base aid recurring revenue growth. Rapid adoption of Philips’ solutions is driving orders in both Connected Care and Diagnosis & Treatment segments.”

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $58.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.