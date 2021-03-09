Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Insider Sells $380,640.00 in Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $380,640.00.

Paul Christopher Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of Kopin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $178,413.69.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $633.64 million, a P/E ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

