Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report $62.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.90 million and the highest is $63.00 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $26.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $276.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.00 million to $278.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $342.95 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $347.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.35. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.