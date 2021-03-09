Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $244.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 244 ($3.19), but opened at GBX 216.80 ($2.83). Kosmos Energy shares last traded at GBX 226 ($2.95), with a volume of 7,681 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £921.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 485.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

