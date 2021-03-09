K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.85 ($9.23).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SDF stock traded up €0.27 ($0.32) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €9.92 ($11.67). 983,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.53. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.14.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.