Kuai Token Hits Market Cap of $1.77 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $11.16 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00057349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.93 or 0.00795355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00065208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00029952 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,254,367 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.