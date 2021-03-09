Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $53.02.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

