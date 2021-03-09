Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Lamb Weston makes up about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $95,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $365,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LW traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.07. 4,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $86.02. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

