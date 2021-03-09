Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s stock price rose 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.48 and last traded at $43.25. Approximately 1,456,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,155,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.06, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,067,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,343. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,398 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

