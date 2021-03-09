LCX (LCX) Trading Up 70.1% Over Last 7 Days

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One LCX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. LCX has a total market capitalization of $23.02 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LCX has traded 70.1% higher against the dollar.

About LCX

LCX is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,774,408 tokens. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

