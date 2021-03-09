Lethean (LTHN) Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Lethean has a total market cap of $428,212.47 and approximately $7.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,775.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.88 or 0.03319147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.95 or 0.00362523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $525.34 or 0.00976915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.30 or 0.00404081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.92 or 0.00345733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.00247728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00022101 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

