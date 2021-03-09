Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) is Artal Group S.A.’s 4th Largest Position

Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,937,500 shares during the period. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals comprises about 5.2% of Artal Group S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned 58.74% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $243,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 1,505,122 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 191,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

LXRX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

