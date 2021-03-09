Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.90

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 918086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

