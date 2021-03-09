LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Up 7%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s stock price shot up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.50. 201,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 829,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.