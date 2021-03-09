Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price objective upped by Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOB. Raymond James upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ LOB opened at $56.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,929,000 after acquiring an additional 54,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 138,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.