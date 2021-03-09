Lufax (NYSE:LU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LU. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a sector weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.64.

NYSE:LU opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.01. Lufax has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $64,237,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

