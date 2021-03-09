Luke Alverson Sells 1,200 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.71. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.