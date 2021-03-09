Luke Alverson Sells 1,200 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.71. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.85.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.